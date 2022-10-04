'The independent women standing for Christchurch call for voters not to let apathy win'

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 09:10

Six independent local body candidates are appealing to those wanting independent representation around the city council table, to "get out and vote now".

The group of female candidates, which describes themselves as "totally independent" says they understand the Labour Party has been mobilising its large political machine to get people out to vote for their aligned candidates, even transporting them to mailboxes if needed.

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with that and in fact good on them," says Innes candidate Ali Jones. "However as independents we don’t have a big party machine and we hope those supporting the independent candidates really pull out all the stops this election to make sure their voices are heard. Look at what the TEALS achieved in the recent Australian elections."

Victoria Henstock (Papanui council seat) and Alexandra Davids, Central council seat) both say they are hearing the same thing again and again from local people.

"They don’t want central government politics making decisions for them around the local council table," says Henstock. "My concern is that some people may be assuming those party aligned candidates won’t win their ward seats and so aren’t bothering to vote."

Davids agrees and says the low turnout figures, especially in her Central ward, are concerning.

"Most people I have spoken with seem to think change will happen so I do wonder if people are holding back because they don’t think their vote is needed. I say absolutely your vote is needed. If you don’t vote, it’s more support for the party aligned candidate who has their strings pulled by Wellington," she says.

Renée Walker (Riccarton council seat), Kim Money (Coastal council seat), and Banks Peninsula council candidate Libby Ornsby all agree saying their biggest concern is apathy.

"I’m aware of a real push back against Labour and People’s Choice with one of the first questions I am asked when door knocking is, "are you a member of a political party?" says Money.

Libby Ornsby is getting the same question followed by a sense of relief from the constituent when she explains she is not aligned with, or a member of, any political party.

Voting figures are regularly updated here and as of 5pm yesterday (3 October) 25.08% of returns had been received, compared with 19.80% in 2019, 22.81% in 2016 and 25.83% in 2013.

Individual wards: Innes 21.57% / Papanui 26.2% / Riccarton 17.38% / Central 17.68% / Coastal 28.24% / Banks Peninsula 33.78%

Jones says this election feels similar to 2013 when she was first elected as a city councillor - a new Mayor was a definite and she believes there’s also the same sense of "we need a change".