Young drivers most at risk: Insurance claims data - AMI Insurance

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 09:20

Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers.

The data highlights the importance of driver training and safety, awareness from all drivers on the roads, and having insurance in case things go wrong.

AMI’s Executive General Manager Claims, Wayne Tippet says that AMI is committed to helping keep young drivers safe on the road. "We want to raise awareness around the issue, and let young drivers know that we are here to help."

In terms of the riskiest region for young drivers, Northland leads by a substantial amount - the average rate of claims for drivers under 25 in Northland (at 25%) is 6% higher than the nationwide average for under 25-year-olds (at 19%).

The East Coast was second at 22%, followed by the Hawkes Bay, Waikato and Bay of Plenty (all at 21%). Auckland, Canterbury (both 18%) and Wellington (17%) were near the average, while Nelson’s young drivers had the lowest rate of claims at 15%.

Driver safety

Hamish Piercy, Fleet Risk Manager for AMI, former New Zealand Police Officer with the serious crash unit, and with over 33 years’ crash investigation experience, is unsurprised that AMI received a high number of claims for drivers under 25.

Mr Piercy says, "There are a lot of great young drivers out there, and some excellent driver education programmes, but these statistics show that we can’t be complacent when it comes to driver safety. It’s an unavoidable fact that to gain experience, you have to drive, so as a society we need to look at how we can enable that in safe ways."

For a limited period, AMI has partnered with Fleetcoach to offer an online driver education course that eligible AMI young driver customers can complete to qualify for $250 off their vehicle policy excess. -

Says Mr Tippet: "We’re hoping this will encourage more young people to take up insurance, and to know that we’re on their side in case things go wrong. I think it’s particularly important as we head into the summer months and road trip season."

"Online training is a great way to gain experience, because it’s a safe environment," continues Mr Piercy.

"It’s affordable and accessible, and you get consistent messaging during the course. I think we need to acknowledge that sometimes older drivers can pass on bad habits, so it’s good to get the consistent teaching that an online course offers."

The course focuses on three key areas: core skills, distraction and inattention, and speed.

"The course is about finding new ways to encourage our young drivers to get out there and get experience but also to be as safe as possible while doing so," says Mr Piercy.

"We really hope our next generation of drivers will take up the offer."

Keeping our young drivers safe - AMI’s top tips

Mr Piercy offers the following safety tips for young drivers and those teaching them to drive:

Get experience in all types of conditions and environments - clear weather, rain, wind, rush hour, motorways, urban, and rural. Don’t just practise in an urban area, make sure you get experience driving all on types of roads.

Always think of others on the road. Be courteous. Lift your gaze and look as far ahead as possible, not just at the tail-lights in front of you - that’s how nose to tail accidents happen.

Parents, family members and caregivers - let your young learners drive, even if it’s just for short distances each time. It’s important to help them get time behind the wheel while supervised.

Put your phone away where you can’t see or reach for it. Driver distraction is a leading cause of crashes.

Don’t let passengers determine how you drive. It’s your responsibility as the driver to ensure the safety of yourself, any passengers, and others on the road.

When choosing a car, use the Right Car website and look for technology like ABS, airbags, and pre-tensioning seatbelts. Good visibility is important.

Mr Piercy emphases that young drivers should gain experience driving in all conditions and situations.

"It can be tempting to take the wheel back from a young driver if the conditions are hazardous, but it’s far better that they navigate the challenge next to an experienced supervisor rather than on their own, later down the track.

"Driving when it’s wet, in high winds, on a windy road, on a busy motorway, in urban areas and in rural areas - you need to experience all of these conditions in order to become a confident and safe driver."

Regional claim rates for drivers under the age of 25:

Northland - 25% East Coast - 22% Waikato - 21% Bay of Plenty - 21% Hawkes Bay - 21% Taranaki - 20% Manawatu - 20% Marlborough - 19% Auckland - 18% Canterbury -18% Southland - 18% Wairarapa - 17% Wellington - 17% West Coast - 17% Otago - 16% Nelson - 15%

In the event of a collision, AMI recommends drivers:

Stop where it is safe to do so and make sure everyone’s okay. Exchange details with the other driver including their name, their address, phone number, email, license number, and their vehicle registration number. Take photographs of all damage. Check if the other party has insurance and encourage them to lodge a claim also. Take note of their insurance company if they know it. Collect the details of any witnesses. Contact your insurer to lodge your claim.