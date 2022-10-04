Recognition for eight Pacifika artists by Creative New Zealand

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 11:10

From visual arts, to theatre, to the art of ngatu tÄ‘uli (blackened tapa cloth), eight Pasifika artists are being recognised for their contribution to Pacific arts with a Creative New Zealand Arts Pasifika Award.

Caren Rangi, Chair of the Arts Council, Creative New Zealand’s governing body, says the awards play an important part in the celebration of Pacific artistic excellence in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"It's difficult to measure the significant, intangible impact that the work of our Pacific creatives has on the cultural tapestry in Aotearoa. So every year it is a joy and an honour to acknowledge the work of the winners of these awards, whose talents have contributed enormously to our creative eco-system over the past 12 months."

"The Arts Pasifika Awards also represent the diversity of talent and experience across our Pacific creative community", said Caren.

"Our 2022 winners range from established, internationally renowned pioneers to emerging innovative creatives."

The Pacific Toa Award, which recognises the contribution of a Pasifika artist with the lived experience of disability, is now in its fourth year, and is one of the many significant opportunities and initiatives developed under the Pacific Arts Strategy 2018-2023.

While there are usually seven award winners, this year there are eight - two winners in the ‘Special Recognition Award’ category, which acknowledges a notable contribution to Pacific arts, nationally or internationally.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there hasn’t been an in-person awards ceremony since 2019. Caren says the Arts Council are thrilled to once again host an in-person event this year.

"It means a lot to our community to be together physically, so we’re very excited to bring together our winners and their families again in 2022."

The selection process for these awards begins with public nominations, followed by robust assessment including external Pacific arts experts and a panel which makes recommendations to the Chief Executive of Creative New Zealand. The Arts Council then approve the award recipients.