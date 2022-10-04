Age Concern New Zealand inaugural Huia Awards 2022

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 11:25

Age Concern New Zealand is so proud to announce the first ever winners of the Age Concern New Zealand Huia Awards.

The Huia Awards are an annual celebration of New Zealand’s older people and those who support them. Each year Age Concern New Zealand will award three recipients a Huia Award. Nominations must show how recipients support older people in Aotearoa and make positive difference.

"I am delighted to celebrate Marcia Te Au Thomson, Rangimahora Reddy and Malia Hamani as the esteemed winners of our 2022 Huia Awards, says Karen Billings-Jensen, Age Concern New Zealand Chief Executive.

"It is timely to honour these three remarkable women: Marcia Te Au Thomson, Rangimahora Reddy, and Malia Hamani as part of our International Day of the Older Person celebrations in 2022.

"In Aotearoa New Zealand we have so many wonderful examples of resilient women and the contributions they make in all facets of our society. These three women are inspiring, caring, and compassionate advocates for the rights of older people in their communities and great role models to us all.

Marcia Te Au Thomson is known for her positivity for life which is interwoven in the work she does at Nga Kete Matauranga Ponamu Charitable Trust in Invercargill.

"My heart is so full and thankful. I love the work I do working with our KaumÄtua. It warms my heart knowing that our people are cared for. They come for a meal, exercise and waiata practice, but also get a wonderful time to connect with others of all ages. I take great pride in knowing people are not sitting at home alone in the cold", says Marcia.

Rangimahora Reddy CEO of Rauawaawa KaumÄtua Charitable Trust in Hamilton actively promotes and advocates the Kaupapa to enhance the well-being of KaumÄtua.

"This is an honour not just for me but the people who have gone before me setting up the Rauawaawa KaumÄtua Charitable Trust. We are all working to enhance the quality of life of kaumÄtua. Working alongside "ngÄ mÄtauranga taonga" makes Rauawaawa a very special place to be", says Rangimahora.

Malia Hamani is founder and CEO of Toa Pacifica in Otahuhu and a leader in the wellbeing and care of older Pacifica peoples.

"I want to thank my family and colleagues for all their support over many years. My passion is people and making sure they have a connection to their culture, so making sure that the services we at Toa Pacifica provide are fit for pacific peoples and cultures is very important, says Malia.

"Leadership, mana and community are the qualities our brand represents. The circle of three huia feathers in our logo portrays the concept of community, friendship, and respect-all things our award recipients will value and uphold, says Billings-Jensen