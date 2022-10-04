NZRDA negotiates 'significant increases' to GP salaries

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 13:33

The New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association (NZRDA) has concluded negotiations with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) that sees resident doctors in general practice training receiving salary increases of up to 21.2%.

"We have been saying for years that one of the biggest barriers to doctors entering general practice is the disparity in pay" says NZRDA National Secretary Dr Deborah Powell "while it is good these rates are now increasing, it’s a shame it took a workforce crisis of this magnitude to get them." This year saw enrolments in the general practice vocational pathway sitting significantly below the 300-400 doctors needed to enter GP training each year to provide the level of primary care New Zealanders need, a trend that has been emerging over the past few years.

The general practice training programme sees doctors leaving the hospital setting and working out in the community, employed either by individual practices or by the RNZCGPs in their first year of training. "These rates are much more aligned to what is paid to an equivalent hospital employed doctor" adds Powell "we hope this increase will see more resident doctors entering the general practice workforce and start to turn around the crisis that has been building for years." T