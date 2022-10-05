Wear Kindness campaign to raise funds for families in need

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 05:00

To spread kindness to Kiwis in need, three celebrated wahine MÄori artists have designed a range of limited-edition t-shirts to support New Zealand charity Kindness Collective during the Christmas period.

The ‘Wear Kindness’ campaign features artists Lissy Cole, Kiri Nathan, and MÄori Mermaid and are available for purchase from 5 October - 20 November, with proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts going towards The Christmas Joy Store, Aotearoa’s first social toy and treat store, run by the Kindness Collective which is back for a second year in 2022.

The Christmas Joy Store gives parents and caregivers supported by Social Services, Women’s Refuge groups, New Zealand Police and Government agencies, the opportunity to shop and choose gifts they know their children will love, off the shelves for free.

Sarah Page, Founder and Chief Executive of the Kindness Collective says, "For families living in poverty or who are rebuilding their lives from illness or family violence, Christmas isn’t always a time of joy. Every child deserves a magical Christmas, and everyone deserves the dignity of choice, so we are pleased to be bringing the Christmas Joy Store back for another year.

"Last year's Joy Store saw over 24,000 presents provided for kids in need and this year we need to double our impact. We’re excited to have collaborated with these incredible artists and designers who believe in our mission, to help us reach this goal.

"The ‘Wear Kindness’ campaign gives kiwis the opportunity to wear a heart-felt piece of art and donate to those in need. The tees feature stunning designs and we hope people around the country will wear them proudly and consider buying a couple as Christmas gifts for friends or loved ones."