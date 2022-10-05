12 nominees stand for Central Lakes Trust election

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 09:19

Nominations closed for the Central Lakes Trust elections with 12 candidates putting their name forward for election to the board.

"Twelve candidates, three of which are current trustees, from across the central lakes region have been nominated to stand for the board," says CLT chair, Linda Robertson.

The Board of Central Lakes Trust will be comprised of five publicly elected trustees alongside three appointed trustees. The term of office is three years and the maximum period a trustee can serve is nine years. "This year, Cath Gilmour is mandated to retire, having served on the board for nine years, and Rosie Hill has not put her name forward for re-election. In total five community-elected board positions will be filled from the 12 nominees," she says.

"It will be the community’s opportunity now to have their say on who they would prefer to represent them and serve on the Trust for the next three years," she says. The Trust plays an important role in our community, having distributed over $128 million back into the community through grants to charitable causes since its inception in 2000. It has assets totalling over $467 million driving an annual grants budget of approximately $10 million. The following persons have been nominated as candidates for the 2022 Central Lakes Trust triennial election of trustees:

BATTSON Jude

BOULT Jim

BREEN Lindsay

DEDO Kathy

EVANS Doreen

GARDINER Charlotte

HOPE Grant

LEPPER Tony

RADFORD Kate

VAN UDEN Vanessa

WEBB Trudi

WITHINGTON Barbara

The election will be held under the First Past the Post electoral system using postal and internet voting. Voting will commence with the delivery of voting documents from Thursday 20 October and will close at midday on Friday 18 November 2022.