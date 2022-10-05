Ara-Te Pukenga workshops aim to support rangatahi Maori NCEA students after 'a tough year'

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 10:13

It might be school holidays, but a three-day programme at Ara Institute of Canterbury - Te PÅ«kenga to support MÄori rangatahi in the lead up to NCEA exams has proved popular, filling the Te Puna WÄnaka Wharenui with learning and laughter.

Around 50 Äkonga have signed up to Te Ara PÅ«tahi, which offers one-on-one tutoring, advice on career pathways, CV writing, mini-taster courses or simply a space to connect with others trying to get their NCEA over the line in what has been a challenging year.

Tia Hunt, Te Kaiwhakauru - Team Leader Engagement Services at Ara-Te PÅ«kenga says stress and disconnect caused by Covid-19 is something he sees on the ground.

"Our team are in close contact with schools. We are hearing that attendance is down, there’s a lack of engagement, and we want to play our part in rebuilding relationships with education and overcoming challenges," he says.

The programme is a fresh initiative for Ara-Te PÅ«kenga. "We run our regular Pacific Bloom holiday sessions for Pasifika students, and we identified a real need for our MÄori rangatahi to have access to the services and support here at Ara -Te PÅ«kenga too," Hunt says.

It comes as principals nationwide express concern about students struggling with NCEA after disruption from lockdowns. A recent Radio New Zealand report claimed this year is shaping up to be the worst of the pandemic with two years of Covid-19 disruptions leaving many young people short of the motivation and credits they need to get their NCEA qualifications.

But, for Hunt, Te Ara PÅ«tahi is not all about the work.

"It’s the perfect time of year to find a safe space and get some work done but also have kotahitanga (togetherness) after a hard year. Our approach is holistic. Tuakana tutors will be on hand to help with self-directed learning, but some may just want to look around and have a kai - and that’s okay too," he says.

Over three days, the students are being offered the opportunity to find out more about engineering and broadcasting as well as Puhoro STEM Academy (a course which assists MÄori secondary schoolers though science, technology, engineering and maths subjects) and Te Whare TÅ« Taua (MÄori martial arts).

While admitting it's hard to get out of bed for extra study in the holidays, the students say they are grateful for the opportunity and the space.

Ana-Hera Walker, a Year 12 student, says she’s looking for help with physics and maths leading into exams.

"It’s hard to get motivated and easy to get distracted at home. Here we had a tutor who visited each group in the room explaining things and offering us tips and formulas to find the answers," she says.

Saahiti Sachithran, another Year 12 student, says Covid-19 has definitely made things harder.

"Once you get lost on a Zoom call it’s hard to catch up," she says. "The level of understanding is much harder to get than when you are face to face."

Hunt says the hope is that if students are more engaged with school, the flow on might be that they are more engaged with learning pathways beyond school too.

"We want them to know about the facilities here at Ara-Te PÅ«kenga - for example our incredible whare. We want students to know they can be a part of this, that we have the cultural capability, they can belong here, and we are here to help," he says.