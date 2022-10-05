HHI extension to the South Island welcomed by Christchurch charitable trust

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 15:49

South Island’s biggest charitable organisation working on warmer and healthier homes initiatives through the government, welcomes the announcement that the Healthy Homes Initiative is extended to the South Island.

CEA Charitable Trust says that the programme’s evaluation is consistent with findings from earlier research CEA did together with the Canterbury District Health Board showing that early intervention in insulation, efficient heating and ventilation can dramatically reduce hospitalisations and is cost-effective. CEA has been providing assistance for and advice on warm and healthy homes for nearly thirty years.

"It is time people in the South Island can also take advantage of the benefits of this programme. It is a lot colder in the south than it is in the North Island," says CEA’s CEO Caroline Shone CEA provides subsidies to low income homeowners through the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme. "There are only limited services we can offer tenants that help with making homes warmer and healthier. Services for tenants include free recycled curtains, energy efficient products and a little bit of energy advice targeted at what is under the control of tenants. In some cases CEA also mediates between private landlords and tenants in some cases. However, there is great need in this sector."

The Kiwi Warmer Homes subsidies for homeowners that the trust provides, tend to be taken up for a large part by the older demographic. Around half of the homes CEA has insulated under the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme in 2021 have been for super annuitants. The over 65s make up around 15% of the total population in Aotearoa, NZ. "Many people over 65 own their own home, and are often mortgage free, but if they only receive superannuation they will qualify for a Community Services Card, meaning they can access the subsidies. For older people’s health it is important to get their houses properly insulated so we are pleased to see so many older people taking up this opportunity and we encourage all over 65s to get their house checked for insulation levels. However, at the same time we are worried about the younger demographic. For first homebuyers to save enough for a deposit and get a mortgage, most will need an income over the Community Services Card threshold. They have high housing costs but many do not qualify for subsidies." As a trust we are keen to help this group so any first homebuyers struggling with heating and housing costs are encouraged to get in touch.