Horowhenua is a place that is awakening to its potential

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 17:31

Horowhenua’s new destination brand launched today. A collaborative project that has been many months in the making and delivers on a key action in the Horowhenua 2040 Blueprint.

The development of the Horowhenua brand and the opportunities that would follow was initially identified as a priority after Horowhenua visitor expenditure growth per capita outstripped New Zealand between 2016 and 2019. This largely organic growth led to a review of Horowhenua as a destination and subsequently the Horowhenua Destination, Development and Management Plan 2020-2030 was commissioned.

As a member of the steering group for the project, Mayor Bernie Wanden says "As a Horowhenua local, I’ve always known that we live in a very special part of the world. The thought and engagement that has gone into this piece of work and the resulting outcomes, are something we can all be proud of."

With the aim of the Horowhenua brand refresh to develop a transformative brand narrative that celebrates the unique strengths of Horowhenua, Chief Executives of MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority, RangitÄne and NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga were interviewed. From there the team learnt about what makes Horowhenua so unique.

MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority Chief Executive Di Rump, also a member of the Steering Group says "Horowhenua is rich in culture, history and opportunity. It has been exciting to work in partnership with Council to deliver a project that acknowledges our shared aspirations of sustainability, inclusivity and growth."

Local businesses, community and interest groups, iwi/hapÅ«, rangatahi, elected members and tourist operators were invited to participate in a brand workshop. Exploring the proposition - only in the Horowhenua will you find. It was evident that our uniqueness comes from the whenua and its relationship to its people.

It is not a coincidence that Horowhenua has the shortest distance in Aotearoa from the Maunga to the Moana and that this unique microcosm has provided for its people and inevitably enabled them to thrive and prosper, whether that be tangata whenua, early settlers, market gardeners or the many producers and businesses that call Horowhenua their home today.

The tono or call to action came from the idea that the whenua embraces and nourishes people, whether they choose to live or visit.

Come find yourself : Huraina tÅ mata

And for those already living here,

Ko tÄnei whenua, tÅku kÄinga - This land, my home.

Brand and design elements

It was a natural fit that the Horowhenua district brand reflect the enduring and enriching natural elements of the whenua. The aim of the design was to visually represent the Horo aspect of our rohe name - the majestic Tararua Range, and the many puna, wetlands and varying types of wai - be that lakes, rivers, streams or ocean.

That it speaks to our rohe having significant linking places in Taitoko, Te Awahou, Manakau, Waikawa, Shannon, Tokomaru and Åpiki and that the design is closer to the shape of a coastline rather than just a river or stream, reflecting Horowhenua and its place - on the West Coast of the Lower North Island.

Horowhenuanz.co.nz is now live, along with a brand campaign which will run through until the end of November.