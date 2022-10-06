Research: Why did the Kiwi cross the road? To avoid someone on the other side

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 00:01

Kiwis are known all over the world for their friendly attitude; however, new research commissioned by Uber Pool reveals 49% of Kiwis are socialising less post-pandemic and many are going to extraordinary lengths to avoid social interactions.

The Uber Pool research reveals that almost more than half (60%) of Kiwis will walk down another aisle at the shops to avoid someone. Young millennials- are the most likely to do this, with a whopping 68% saying they actively avoid people at the shops. Continuing on acts of avoidance, more than half of Gen Z-- (56%) also admitted that they cross the road or head in another direction to steer clear of someone coming towards them.

Some are even resorting to dishonesty, with more than half (57%) of Kiwis admitting to lying about being sick to miss a social event. Gen Z are the worst offenders with 72% admitting to doing this.

Technology is also being utilised to avoid social interactions, with more than a third of Kiwis pretending to be on a phone call (36%) or keeping headphones in without music playing (40%) to appear busy. Both of these tactics are much higher for Gen Z, at 51% and 61% respectively.

So, why are Kiwis going to such extraordinary lengths to avoid socialising post-pandemic? The research reveals that for those who admit to socialising less, more than a third feel awkward and uneasy in social settings (41%), a quarter feel it’s too much effort and 43% simply don’t enjoy socialising as much as they used to.

As Uber Pool revs back into action ahead the summer months as restrictions have eased, the rideshare platform is encouraging Kiwis to put their conversational skills back to the test, by jumping in an Uber Pool and sharing a yarn with a fellow rider.

Psychologist Dr Emmanuella Murray, commented on the findings: "We have missed many opportunities to meet new people over the past year. It’s no surprise since reopening that many of us are feeling uneasy about being around others again.

"We all feel a little uncomfortable socialising at times, though some of us are shyer than others. Some people thrive on spending more time alone, whereas others get their energy from being around people. Whatever your needs, staying connected is important for our wellbeing and for most people, the trick to getting socially ‘unstuck’ is to start socialising again."

When it comes to proactively striking up a conversation with a stranger, the research reveals that 1 in 5 Kiwis don’t know or can’t remember the last time they did this. However, the research indicated that they could be missing out on meaningful connections, with over a third of Kiwis (42%) suggesting they have formed a strong connection or friendship after chatting with a stranger.

Emmanuella’s advice for those who are feeling a little shy to chat with a stranger include:

Take social risks: Exposing yourself to situations that you often avoid like striking up a conversation with a stranger can help you learn that a lot of what you worry about doesn’t happen and you may find you enjoyed the conversation more than you expected. Pace yourself: It may be as simple as a smile or hello with your local barista to begin with and then building on this conversation over time. Often the conversation starter is the hardest part and Uber Pool may be a good activity to share with a stranger and strike up a natural conversation. Stay present focused: Be aware of any subtle behaviours you may use to avoid socialising like being on your phone and keeping headphones in. Stay present in the moment and pay attention to what’s happening around you rather than what’s going on inside your head. Grab a mood boost: The more socially withdrawn we are, the more down we feel. Research suggests people who feel more connected to others experience lower rates of depression and anxiety. So, get chatting because the more meaningful conversations we have, the better we feel.

Margarita Peker, Head of Rider Operations at Uber ANZ, said: "It can be challenging to strike up a conversation with a stranger, however having a yarn in an Uber Pool is a great way to do it without the awkwardness - you’ve got immediate conversation starters (where you’re going) and the chat naturally ends when the ride does.

Our research shows that a quarter of Kiwis saying they’ve learnt something new from a conversation with an Uber Driver Partner; there is no excuse to strike up a yarn with a stranger."

Uber Pool makes it easy for people heading in a similar direction at a similar time to share the journey and the cost. It plays on spontaneity, and creates more opportunities for connection.

Since Pool options launched in Aotearoa New Zealand riders have been embracing our most affordable ride.