Royal Cam chick named Lilibet to acknowledge Queen - Dept of Conservation

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 11:51

The toroa/northern royal albatross chick featured on this season’s Royal Cam livestream has been named Lilibet to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet was the first chick to fledge from the Pukekura/Taiaroa Head colony, near Dunedin, this season. She took flight on 3 September, beginning a huge global journey that will take her tens of thousands of kilometres over several years.

Lilibet was the focus of the 2021/22 season’s Royal Cam, a 24/7 livestream hosted on the Department of Conservation (DOC) website and the Cornell Lab’s global network of live bird cams. Each season it broadcasts a chosen chick’s journey from egg to fledgling, providing insight into the behaviour of these special birds and the work that goes into conserving them.

Some fans of the Royal Cam livestream suggested it would be appropriate to name this year’s chick in acknowledgement of the Queen’s life of service. After discussions with Te PoÄri a Pukekura (The Pukekura Co-management Trust, which includes representatives from mana whenua, the Dunedin City Council and DOC), the name Lilibet was chosen.

Hoani Langsbury, Ecotourism Manager at the Royal Albatross Centre, says "we are cognisant of the role 'The Royals’ play in our day to day lives at Pukekura. I think Lilibet is the most appropriate name for this chick at this time."

DOC Ranger Sharyn Broni says it’s fitting that Lilibet’s name acknowledges the Queen’s passing, given the species is known as northern royal albatross, and due to the engagement the Royal Family has had with the Taiaroa Head colony.

"The Royal Albatross Centre was officially opened by Anne, Princess Royal, in 1989. Prince (now King) Charles also visited the colony in 2005 and is an advocate for albatross conservation, including sharing a Live Ocean video produced in Dunedin for World Albatross Day in 2020."

Sharyn Broni says it was a successful breeding season with 25 chicks at the colony, of which at least 23 have already fledged.

"Unfortunately, one of Lilibet’s parents went missing this season which meant the rangers were providing her with regular supplementary feeds to keep her at a healthy weight.

"Both parents of another chick also went missing before May, and rangers provided more than 100 supplementary feeds, totalling about 111kg of southern blue whiting, salmon smolt, anchovies, sprats, squid and octopus. The chick successfully fledged on October 3."

Sharyn Broni says it highlights the threats toroa face in the wild. "We can all help by picking up rubbish at beaches and around waterways, so plastic doesn’t get into the ocean, as toroa can mistake it for food which can have serious consequences."

The next breeding season is already starting up, with about 20 adult toroa having arrived at the colony.