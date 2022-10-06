Auckland Unlimited is fleecing ratepayers - Auckland Ratpayers' Alliance

|
The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is disputing claims made by Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate Efeso Collins that Council-Controlled Organisation TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited has done "a fantastic job supporting regional economic development across our city".
Figures obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act confirm that TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited cost Auckland ratepayers $145 million in the previous financial year (57% of operational costs).
However, according to a Performance Report tabled at the Council-Controlled Organisation Oversight Committee in June, TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited had only contributed around $15 million to regional GDP. Direct revenue was forecast to be $88 million, substantially less than what ratepayers have put in.
In the current financial year, Auckland Council has allocated a further $168 million from general rates funding to TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.
Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "Efeso Collins’ virtue-signaling about job creation and support for the film industry obscures the fact that ratepayers have been fleeced by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited."
Mr. Collins has referred to the $35 million expansion of Auckland Council-owned Auckland Film Studios in Henderson as evidence of value added by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.
"In reality, $30 million of that investment came from central government. If the corporate executives at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited weren’t clipping the ticket, we might have saved the ratepayer $5 million," Mr. Van Veen said.
The Ratepayers’ Alliance is backing calls by independent mayoral candidate Wayne Brown to defund TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.
