Auckland Unlimited is fleecing ratepayers - Auckland Ratpayers' Alliance

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 12:24

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is disputing claims made by Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate Efeso Collins that Council-Controlled Organisation TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited has done "a fantastic job supporting regional economic development across our city".

Figures obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act confirm that TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited cost Auckland ratepayers $145 million in the previous financial year (57% of operational costs).

However, according to a Performance Report tabled at the Council-Controlled Organisation Oversight Committee in June, TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited had only contributed around $15 million to regional GDP. Direct revenue was forecast to be $88 million, substantially less than what ratepayers have put in.

In the current financial year, Auckland Council has allocated a further $168 million from general rates funding to TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "Efeso Collins’ virtue-signaling about job creation and support for the film industry obscures the fact that ratepayers have been fleeced by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited."

Mr. Collins has referred to the $35 million expansion of Auckland Council-owned Auckland Film Studios in Henderson as evidence of value added by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.

"In reality, $30 million of that investment came from central government. If the corporate executives at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited weren’t clipping the ticket, we might have saved the ratepayer $5 million," Mr. Van Veen said.

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is backing calls by independent mayoral candidate Wayne Brown to defund TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.