Odin, champion of the elderly, reigns supreme at national Top Dog competition

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 12:39

Forget the corporate office blocks and hipster co-working spaces - New Zealand’s 2022 ‘Top Office Dog’ earns his keep in an Auckland aged care facility.

Meet Odin, the Golden Labrador who has just taken out the top spot in Frog Recruitment’s 2022 NZ Top Dog competition. A regular fixture at Aria Gardens rest home in Albany, Odin’s wagging tail, affectionate licks, and listening ears brighten up the day for all who live there. And Odin’s owner, Aria Gardens administrator Chontelle Bartlett, couldn’t be prouder.

"Odin has been coming to work here since he was eight weeks old. He has supported many of our residents from their entry into aged care right through to their end stages of life, and he has touched the lives of hundreds of people," says Chontelle.

"Residents come every day to give him his favourite throat rubs; they’re encouraged to walk him even when it’s hard and they’re not having a good day. Seeing their eyes light up and their huge smiles when they catch sight of him makes every day worthwhile."

And it’s not just those living at the rest home who reap the benefits.

"Days can get tough and often staff will also come up for a cuddle or just to have a chat to him. Everybody walks away with a smile."

Odin is a shining example of the powerful impact our four-legged friends can have on wellbeing and mental health - it’s pooches like him who inspired leading recruiter Frog Recruitment to launch the NZ Top Office Dog competition in 2015.

"Now in its seventh year, the contest shines the spotlight on the positive benefits dogs bring to the workplace, from boosting morale and improving workplace culture, through to reducing absenteeism and enhancing productivity," says Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow.

This year’s competition saw 346 canines from Pukenui to Invercargill square off for the hotly contested titles: Top Office Dog and Top Dog with a Job.

Auckland Golden Retriever Millie took out the Top Dog with a Job category thanks to her tireless work at ABI Rehabilitation, and Finnish Spitz Willabean of Happy Wags in Christchurch won the Top Home Office Dog People’s Choice category.

Millie’s owner, physiotherapist Julia Sweeney says, "During the pandemic, Millie became an instrumental employee at our brain injury inpatient rehabilitation unit, after completing her St John qualifications and becoming an officially registered therapy pet.

"She offers emotional support for clients as they recover, she enables clients to practice their upper limb therapy by petting her with their affected arm, and she participates in games with clients while they work on their sitting and standing balance. Millie also brightens the often-stressful days of our hard-working therapists, rehabilitation assistants and nurses who benefit greatly from her doggy cuddles."

The arrival of Covid-19, and the surge in work-from-home scenarios, have seen pooches become an increasingly prominent part of our working day. But a recent poll by Frog Recruitment shows that as more of us head back to the office, the number of workers suffering from DOSA (dog-owner-separation anxiety) is skyrocketing. A whopping 63% reported experiencing DOSA, with many of them (60%) changing their work habits so they can work from home part-time or full-time. Meanwhile 21% are now taking their dogs into the office on a permanent basis.

Luckily for NZ Top Home Office Dog (People’s Choice) award winner, Willabean the Finnish Spitz, working from home comes with the territory. Willabean’s owner Genevieve Yee of Christchurch has benefited from her company during the past year, providing support to Genevieve to branch out of her comfort zone.

"I did a month’s solo road trip around the North Island with Willa. She challenges me every day at home and at work. I’m lucky enough that I get to bring her to work with me at Happy Wags, a dog walking service - she’s the best work colleague. I can’t imagine life without her!" said Genevieve.

Willabean, Millie and Odin were picked from the hundreds of much-loved pooches by an esteemed panel of canine-doting judges, including competition sponsors PETstock, Royal Canin, Becky Murphy from Companion Animals and animal behaviourist Mark Vette.

Says Mark, "Research shows that dogs are great for our work environments. They stimulate high levels of oxytocin - the love hormones - and help bring calm, positive energy into workspaces. For this year’s competition, we were looking for the reach that the dog had in terms of contribution to the community. Odin stood out because he influences so many lives, and brings smiles to faces who might not even remember their loved ones anymore but remember his wagging tail. Meanwhile, Millie is a perfect example of a professionally trained support dog who provides a safe and supportive environment that helps relax both patients and staff. She shows how our dogs can be an absolute rock for us in difficult times."

But Mark admits the choice wasn’t easy - the calibre of pooches in this year’s lineup was outstanding.

"It was lovely to see a real cross-section of dogs that provided significant support for our communities from schools and hospitals through to epilepsy detection and blood glucose detection through to mental health assist."

As New Zealand’s 2022 Top Dogs, Odin, Millie and Willabean each trotted away with a $1000 PETstock voucher, a Royal Canin voucher, Doggles, a bow and of course bragging rights and a coveted Top Dog trophy.

This year’s competition proudly supported Pet Refuge, a charity providing a safe haven for pets affected by domestic violence.

www.nztopdog.co.nz @frogrecruitment #nztopdog