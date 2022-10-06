New Wellington Chocolate Factory bar celebrates 60 years of Interislander

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 12:55

Wellington Chocolate Factory and Interislander have teamed up to create a new limited edition chocolate bar celebrating the iconic ferry company’s 60th anniversary.

Inspired by Hawkes Bay plums and Marlborough Sea Salt, the bar is the perfect balance between the North and South islands, which Interislander has been bringing closer together since the service first launched in 1962.

Since its first sailing of the Cook Strait, Interislander has transported around 40 million people on an estimated 300,000 crossings. Walter Rushbrook, Executive General Manager for Interislander, says most Kiwis will have been on a Cook Strait crossing over the last 60 years, and the bar celebrates the special place the ferries have in New Zealand history.

"We’re delighted to work with Wellington Chocolate Factory to bring this bar to life. It’s important for us to build relationships with passionate, local, sustainable companies as well as celebrate our milestone in a unique way.

"Hawke’s Bay plums and Marlborough salt is the perfect balance between North and South. We regularly transport fresh produce across the Cook Strait, and the fresh salt air is evocative of our crossing. The bar’s artwork, featuring our Kaitaki ferry, also depicts things we see on our sailings - the dolphins, the penguins, gannets and even a blue cod," he says.

The special edition chocolate bars will be exclusively for sale at the stores onboard Interislander ferries, online at Wellington Chocolate Factory and at its Eva Street factory and Chaffers Street store. To celebrate the 60th anniversary, Interislander has also hidden 10 Golden Tickets in the bars, with each ticket entitling the winner to $500 worth of travel valid for the following 12 months.

Matt Williams, WCF General Manager, says everyone has a story about their own trips on Interislander and producing the bar was a special experience for the team.

"Interislander is a New Zealand icon. Partnering with them has been an incredible experience. The result is a bar that is perfectly balanced between sweet and savoury - unique and well worthy of a 60th anniversary," he says.

The celebratory chocolate bar marking 60 years of loyal shipping service features plum and sea salt on a Dominican cocoa base. The bespoke wrapper features artwork from Lara Brock with a special message on the inside from Interislander to New Zealanders. The limited-edition bar can also be purchased online from WCF and online at Interislander.