University workers deserve fair pay - NZCTU

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 14:32

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions stands in solidarity with the striking university workers today.

The strike, led by the Tertiary Education Union, Public Services Association, and E tÅ« has seen 7000 people taking action.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the strike was a testament to the power of working people.

"These are academics, researchers, support staff. Every one of them deserves better pay, and better working conditions.

"These are the people who kept teaching all through the pandemic, facing extraordinary challenges and rising to meet them.

Wagstaff said the strike was the first of its kind in 20 years.

"This decision to strike was nearly unanimous at 87%. That’s across every university and every collective agreement. It’s time the universities listened to what their workers have to say."