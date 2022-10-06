New academic journal led by Riddet Institute director

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 14:40

Riddet Institute director Distinguished Professor Harjinder Singh has been appointed inaugural editor-in-chief of a new academic journal dedicated to protein food research.

The Riddet Institute is a Centre of Research Excellence focusing on advanced food research, hosted by Massey University, in Palmerston North.

Sustainable Food Proteins is an open access journal, published by Wiley in the United States. An explosion in interest in alternate food proteins has led to the launch of the new journal, dedicated to publishing high-quality, peer-reviewed articles detailing original research, reviews and opinion pieces.

The editor-in-chief role recognises Dist. Prof Singh as a pre-eminent food scientist with outstanding scientific achievements, leadership and contributions to the wider scientific community.

He has published more than 400 academic journal articles, sits on the editorial boards of 12 food journals, has served on multiple national and international committees and has been active in food strategy development and implementation for many years.

Along with co-inventing more than 20 patents and commercial innovations, Dist. Prof Singh has mentored many postgraduate students and researchers and received more than $100 million in research funding from commercial and government entities.

He is internationally recognised for his contribution to food science, and Dist. Prof Singh has received numerous awards, including New Zealand’s highest honour, the Prime Minister’s Science Prize.

Dist. Prof Singh says Sustainable Food Proteins aims to support research and development into sustainable protein foods to counteract anticipated unattainable demands on global food supplies in the future. The journal is now open for submissions.

During the inaugural period for Sustainable Food Proteins, the journal is waiving article processing charges (APCs) on all accepted papers.

Dist. Prof Singh says the journal welcomes papers on any topic related to sustainable food proteins. For more information about the journal, visit https://aocs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/27719693. The manuscript submission site is https://mc.manuscriptcentral.com/sustfoodproteins