Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen donates rally shoe to charity auction

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 15:40

As Supercars superstar Shane van Gisbergen defends his title at Bathurst this weekend, a muddy shoe from the WRC Rally New Zealand is helping support children affected by childhood heart conditions across Aotearoa New Zealand.

At the conclusion of the weekend rally, van Gisbergen donated his right shoe to Heart Kids NZ to auction and raise much-needed funds. These funds will provide ongoing support services to the hundreds of children and whānau impacted by childhood heart conditions every year in NZ.

Supercheap Auto, van Gisbergen's sponsor and long-time partner of Heart Kids NZ had the Heart Kids NZ logo placed on his rally car. They also arranged for some heart kids motorsport fans to meet the kiwi racing legend at the WRC rally.

With the Supercars champions apparel in hot demand by memorabilia collectors, Shane's donated shoe has quickly gained attention online with bidding reaching $3000 within six hours of the auction being launched.

With October being Heart Kids NZ Awareness Month, chief executive Dr Ruth Gorinski said the support from Shane has come at the perfect time.

"As a small charity that is frequently mistaken for the Heart Foundation we always need to generate awareness and donations from the public to support our vision."

Heart Kids NZ provide vital support services free of charge to ensure that all people affected by congenital heart disease and heart disease acquired during childhood will feel fully supported, connected, informed and hopeful for the future.

Dr Gorinski said Heart Kids NZ are incredibly grateful to Shane and Supercheap Auto for helping raise the profile of Heart Kids NZ.

Heart Kids NZ supports over 10,000 members nationwide.