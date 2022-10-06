'New NZEI president focussed on ensuring children get best education possible'

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 15:45

The focus for the next two years for new NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter will be on ensuring that educators get the resources they need to give tamariki the education they deserve.

Mr Potter, the principal of Berhampore School in Wellington, was elected to the position yesterday (Wednesday 5 Oct.) at the end of the country’s largest education sector union’s annual conference in Rotorua. He will succeed outgoing President Liam Rutherford.

The tumuaki of Te Whata Tau o Putauaki in Kawerau, Ripeka Lessels, was elected Vice-President.

"The evidence is very clear," Mr Potter said. "Schools, kura and learning centres do not have the resources to give our children the best education they deserve.

"That means our children need more teachers to reduce classroom ratios, more teacher aides and more specialist support for their classmates with high needs. They also need their teachers to get proper time away from classrooms to develop exciting and engaging lessons."

Mr Potter has been a principal for 33 of his 35 years in education and said that principals also need to have their work demands reduced so they can focus attention back to their primary role - as education leaders within their schools, kura and centres.

He also has a passion for equity within education, especially focusing on children with high needs, and is an advocate for the proper resourcing for their families and educators that will help them achieve their potential.

Mr Potter also acknowledged the economic stress that many people are facing with inflation at 30-year highs and interest rates rising, which puts added pressure on whÄnau.

"Educators see the struggles our communities are facing every day," he said.

"They have also been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need to ensure the Government starts to take concerns over their mental health and wellbeing seriously."