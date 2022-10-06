New Zealand's Best Residential and Commercial Interiors announced

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 15:58

The Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries (AWCI) announced the winners of their annual Awards of Excellence for 2022 at the Associations Gala Dinner in Rotorua.

The Awards of Excellence are designed to highlight the exceptional standard of interior fitout and craftmanship in both residential and commercial projects undertaken by AWCI members. In total there were 18 finalists for this year’s awards.

Daniel Pepperell, President AWCI stated "We have seen some exceptional projects delivered by AWCI members leading to some stunning new buildings for New Zealanders’ to enjoy"

The winners were:

Commercial projects over $500,000: Apex Interiors Auckland, for their work on the Sylvia Park Galleria. (photo’s supplied at the end)

Commercial projects under $500,000: Tika Interiors Tauranga, for their work on the Te Tahuhu Te Rangi Library.

Residential projects: Bay Interior Specialists (formerly Tauranga Plasterers), for their work on Surd Road residential house in Tauranga.

Heritage, Fibrous and Decorative projects: HUSH interiors Christchurch, for their work on the renovated St Bede’s Chapel in Christchurch.

"All the winners deserve high praise for the quality of finish and working within tight budgets and timelines to produce safe, functional interiors" said Daniel.

"The standard of work this year was amazing and it is great to see AWCI members delivering such quality on the most visible part of a building.

The Awards of Excellence competition is open to all AWCI members across New Zealand and held annually to highlight the standard of interior fitout construction across residential and commercial buildings. Many of the entries comply with strict seismic design principles to ensure they are safe and functional.