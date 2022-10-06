See the world through the eyes of a homeless person - Housing First Otautahi

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 16:05

This is the theme behind an upcoming World Homeless Day Photovoice exhibition at TÅ«ranga Library from October 11th - 14th, brought to you by Housing First Åtautahi.

The exhibition features photos taken by a group of individuals who have experienced homelessness in Åtautahi, depicting their stories and the reality of life living on the street. Click on the link below to watch the Photovoice journey behind this exhibition:

Too often people associate harmful stereotypes with a person sleeping on the street, without understanding the circumstances that have led to them being there. With this exhibition, Housing First Åtautahi hopes to bridge the gap of understanding between the public and people sleeping rough on the streets.

Housing First Åtautahi supports people who have been long-term homeless, both to access housing and wraparound support services. Since 2018, 248 individuals have been housed in Åtautahi. Housing First is based on a model used worldwide that aims to ensure homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring.

The exhibition will be open to view for the public 8:00am - 8:00pm from Tuesday October 11th to Friday October 14th in Spark Place, TÅ«ranga Library Ground Floor. Housing First Åtautahi staff will be onsite from 9:00am - 3:00pm every day to share information about homelessness issues in Åtautahi and to answer questions.

The full range of exhibition photos, plus each participant’s video story will be available to view online on the Housing First Åtautahi website from Monday.