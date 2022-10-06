See the world through the eyes of a homeless person - Housing First Otautahi

|
This is the theme behind an upcoming World Homeless Day Photovoice exhibition at TÅ«ranga Library from October 11th - 14th, brought to you by Housing First Åtautahi.
The exhibition features photos taken by a group of individuals who have experienced homelessness in Åtautahi, depicting their stories and the reality of life living on the street. Click on the link below to watch the Photovoice journey behind this exhibition:
Too often people associate harmful stereotypes with a person sleeping on the street, without understanding the circumstances that have led to them being there. With this exhibition, Housing First Åtautahi hopes to bridge the gap of understanding between the public and people sleeping rough on the streets.
Housing First Åtautahi supports people who have been long-term homeless, both to access housing and wraparound support services. Since 2018, 248 individuals have been housed in Åtautahi. Housing First is based on a model used worldwide that aims to ensure homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring.
The exhibition will be open to view for the public 8:00am - 8:00pm from Tuesday October 11th to Friday October 14th in Spark Place, TÅ«ranga Library Ground Floor. Housing First Åtautahi staff will be onsite from 9:00am - 3:00pm every day to share information about homelessness issues in Åtautahi and to answer questions.
The full range of exhibition photos, plus each participant’s video story will be available to view online on the Housing First Åtautahi website from Monday.
