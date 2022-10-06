Call for comment on bovine lactoferrin in infant formula products - FSANZ

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 18:56

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow the addition of bovine lactoferrin to infant formula products.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said lactoferrin is a naturally occurring protein which supports the development of an infant’s immune system and is found in human milk.

"A similar protein, bovine lactoferrin, is found in cows’ milk and is permitted to be added to infant formula products in other countries," Dr Cuthbert said.

"Currently, bovine lactoferrin is not permitted for use as a nutritive substance in infant formula products in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

"FSANZ's assessment found no health or safety concerns with the addition of bovine lactoferrin to infant formula products at the level requested.

"If approved, bovine lactoferrin will be allowed to be voluntarily added to infant formula products at a maximum level of 40 mg/100 kJ, similar to overseas regulations."

The call for comment period closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 10 November 2022.

What happens with my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible following the public comment period.

FSANZ will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.