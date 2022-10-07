Final countdown for voters

Friday, 7 October, 2022 - 09:13

The last call for votes has gone out for local government election day this Saturday 8 October.

Voting for Invercargill City Council, Bluff Community Board and the Invercargill Licensing Trust opened on September 16 and closes on Saturday at midday.

So far 40.01% of eligible votes have been returned, compared with 45.52% at the same time in the last election.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer and Manager Governance and Legal Michael Morris said he was pleased with the turnout at this point, despite this week’s polar blast meaning some postal delays.

"It’s not too late to cast your vote so embrace the last minute. We know the people of Invercargill are passionate and engaged members of the community," Morris said.

"The people on the council are chosen by the people who vote. Every vote counts so make sure you have made your choice."

Votes can still be dropped in to any of the drop boxes right up until midday Saturday, he said. Special votes were able to be cast right up to the deadline at the Vote Murihiku Election Hub, at the Bluff Service Centre and at the Civic Administration Building.

Progress results are expected on Saturday afternoon and will be made available on the Council website and on social media.

For more information, visit www.icc.govt.nz/elections