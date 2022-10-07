New development 'sign community housing critical piece to solving housing puzzle'

Friday, 7 October, 2022 - 10:00

Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Vic Crockford wants to applaud CORT Community Housing as it celebrates the opening of the first development of its pipeline of 104 decent, affordable homes in Auckland.

"This new housing development, built in partnership with ACC, is another example of the ability of community housing providers to keep bringing more affordable housing online despite unprecedented economic and supply challenges rocking our construction sector," Crockford says.

"These houses show you can trust our sector to deliver, even in the most trying of circumstances and it further underlines the difference long-term sustainable funding would make for our members and the communities they serve.

"With long-term, flexible funding settings that have a ‘one front door’ approach for registered providers, further partnerships like that between CORT and ACC can be unlocked."

Of the nearly 9000 new public homes built since 2017, 1775 have been delivered by community housing providers according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, with a further 260 progressive home ownership spots given the funding green light since 2020. And Crockford says this development is just one of many that have been delivered over the last 12 months by Community Housing Aotearoa’s members.

"Our members have added 977 quality, affordable homes this year alone, right across New Zealand, further easing our housing crisis and ensuring the right to a decent home is being realised for more families."