Mt Creighton Fire Update 4 - FENZ

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 15:02

Ground and aerial firefighting is continuing in order to contain the vegetation fire on the slopes of Mt Creighton above the Glenorchy Road near Queenstown.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says fire activity typically increases in the afternoon as wind increases, humidity levels drop and vegetation dries out.

"We have seven ground crews and six helicopters working hard to contain the fire to its current location in the 25 Mile Creek catchment. We are also identifying the resources we will need for tomorrow," Mr Mawhinney says.