Preliminary results released - Horowhenua District Council

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 11:04

Voting closed at 12 noon on Saturday, and the Preliminary Results for Horowhenua District Council and Te Awahou Foxton Community Board are now released.

Results show that Horowhenua District residents voted Bernie Wanden as the clear winner for Mayor, including eight new and four returning Councillors.

"The voter return was 45.05% or 11,533 votes, excluding special votes. Thanks to everyone that made an effort to get out and vote," says Monique Davidson Council's Chief Executive.

"The role of local government is more important than ever in communities like Horowhenua as we advocate and champion for local community voice in the face of reform, growth and change on a scale not seen for decades."

"Positive and exceptional leadership is needed for us to succeed, and I congratulate our returning Mayor and our other successful candidates. I'm looking forward to working with you all, to achieve a great outcome for Horowhenua."

Mayor Bernie Wanden said he is humbled to be returned as the Mayor of Horowhenua "I am truly humbled to be returned as the Mayor, and excited about building a high performing governance team that reflects the diverse skills and experience we all individually bring to the table."

The Final Results will follow on Friday, 14 October, which will include special votes.

The Inaugural Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 October at 6pm, in Council Chambers.

The Preliminary Results for Horowhenua District Council and Te Awahou Foxton Community Board are attached.