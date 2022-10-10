Five newly elected regional councillors - Environment Southland

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 12:55

Environment Southland is welcoming five newly elected councillors.

While these are the preliminary results, the special votes that are yet to be counted are unlikely to change the results.

Newcomers in the Invercargill-Rakiura constituency are Phil Morrison, who was a member of the Regional Forum, a community-based group that advised the council on methods to improve Southland’s freshwater quality; and Maurice Rodway, who was a former regional councillor from 2007 to 2019. They replace Councillors Lloyd Esler and Bonnie Mager who didn’t stand again after one term.

Alastair Gibson was elected to the Eastern-Dome regional constituency, replacing David Stevens who retired after two terms.

John Pemberton replaces deputy chairman, Lloyd McCallum in the Southern constituency, and Paul Evans replaces Allan Baird in the Fiordland constituency. Lloyd McCallum was on the Council for three terms and Allan Baird for one term.

Nicol Horrell returns unopposed in the Western constituency. He has been the chairman for the past two terms.

The inaugural Council meeting will be on 28 October, where the new council will be sworn in and elect its chairman.

The preliminary result for the Environment Southland elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.

Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received

EVANS, Paul 946

BAIRD, Allan 483

The voter return percentage was 55.45%, being 1,578 votes, excluding special votes.

Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies) Votes Received

MCPHAIL, Jeremy 4,163

GIBSON, Alastair 2,751

MITCHELL, Danny 2,367

The voter return percentage was 51.91%, being 6,003 votes, excluding special votes.

Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received

MCDONALD, Peter 1,346

MACPHERSON, Russell Gordon 1,014

The voter return percentage was 46.73%, being 2,583 votes, excluding special votes.

Southern Regional Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received

PEMBERTON, Jon 1,055

MCCALLUM, Lloyd James 609

The voter return percentage was 40.88%, being 1,821 votes, excluding special votes.

Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies) Votes Received

ROY, Eric 11,364

LUDLOW, Lyndal 9,660

RODWAY, Maurice 9,631

COOK, Neville 9,156

MORRISON, Phil 8,134

GUYTON, Robert 7,934

PAGAN, Bruce 7,731

MCGRATH, Gemma Independent 6,198

The voter return percentage was 51.85%, being 20,535 votes, excluding special votes.