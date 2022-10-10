Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 10:00

Early on Monday morning Restore Passenger Rail supporters will block Wellington traffic, saying "this disruption is proportional to the crisis".

Restore Passenger Rail campaigners are stopping rush hour traffic on a busy Wellington Motorway. They call for immediate government action to restore passenger rail throughout the country, saying their disruptive action is proportional to the climate and cost of living crises.

"We’re here because it’s an Emergency. We have a few short years to "determine the future of humanity". The time to act is now."We’re here to sound the alarm as loudly as we can. We’re accelerating towards irreversible climate tipping points while the government listens to the biggest polluters instead of its own people and our emissions keep going up," said James Cockle, Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson.

"The cost of living is skyrocketing. Travel is out of reach for many Kiwis who can’t afford a car let alone the petrol to run it. Affordable and accessible passenger rail will reduce the cost of living crisis, bring people together and produce decent jobs up and down the country" said Cockle.

Victoria University climate scientist Tim Naish said the government’s climate goals could already be out of date as climate extremes hit sooner and harder than predicted. "We need the government to act on the climate like it did on the pandemic. Go hard and go fast. Reduce emissions now. Restore Passenger Rail now," says spokesperson James Cockle

"The tracks are there. Kiwis love trains. It’s a no-brainer. We don’t need more inquiries. We need our government to find the courage to commit to restoring passenger rail throughout Aotearoa now."

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library.