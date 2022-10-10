WDC applies for Tranche One Better Off Funding

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 13:30

Five community-based programmes are the focus of Waitomo District Council’s application to Central Government for Tranche One of the Three Waters "Better Off" funding.

In an application submitted to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) on 30 September, WDC sought an allocated $3.55m to fund town gateway statements, upgraded walkways, a community and cultural hub feasibility, social good partnerships, and town amenity improvements. The five programmes have a number of projects and will come under one funding agreement.

The total value of WDC’s Three Waters "Better Off" funding is $14.2m and is split into two tranches. The first tranche of $3.55m is available now, and $10.64m in July 2024.

Chief Executive Ben Smit says the funding is all about placemaking and enhancing our community.

"Extensive community engagement was undertaken to establish community priorities, including a refresh of Council’s Town Concept Plans and this helped to prioritise the projects that funding is being applied for.

"This funding is all about supporting and enhancing our community, and we look forward to being able to start working on these projects if our application is successful."

To be successful the project must meet at least one of the following criteria: support sustainability and lowering emissions, enable housing development and growth, or support improvements in community well-being.

The funding has been offered by Central Government as part of Three Waters reform but applying does not signal that WDC supports the reform.

The Government developed the "Better Off" fund to help councils pay for community improvement projects.

WDC expects to receive acceptance or otherwise for the application between November 2022 and February 2023.