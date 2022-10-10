PJ pilot results in great success - Maru Energy Trust

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 16:21

With almost 500 pairs of new winter pyjamas gifted to King Country communities, Maru Energy Trust is continuing to make a real difference to those needing a hand up.

The Trust’s first Kahumoe Kaupapa - PJ Project appeal was a great success said Chair Brian Hanna.

"We are thrilled with the response to our Kahumoe Kaupapa and the very generous donations received which enabled us to distribute 497 pairs of children’s and adult’s pyjamas within The Lines Company’s network region."

Hanna said the appeal is a good fit with Maru’s work of insulating and heating homes and builds on the Trust’s core values of supporting people to keep warm and healthy.

Manager Jo Meads was likewise very happy with the outcome.

"When kicking off an appeal like this, it is hard to gauge what the response may be as there are so many worthy organisations doing good in our communities, but it was very humbling, especially considering this was our first appeal."

Pyjamas were distributed by local organisations in each community including KÅkiri Community Trust (Taumarunui), Maniapoto Marae Pact Trust (Te KÅ«iti), Åtorohanga Support House, NgÄ Waihua o Paerangi Trust, Waitomo-WaipÄ Women’s Refuge, Te KÅ«iti Community House and Te Arawa WhÄnau Ora ki Mangakino.

TÅ«rangi was excluded as a similar appeal already operates in that area.

"Working with local organisations on distribution was the perfect way to ensure the pyjamas were best allocated.

"I am really grateful to everyone who supported Maru to gift a good night’s sleep to whÄnau. Their kindness has made a real difference."

Meads said there are plans to expand the project next year and she’s hoping to double the number of pairs distributed.