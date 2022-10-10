Tararua District Council - Funders Forum 2022

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 16:40

Funders confirmed to attend 2022 Tararua District Funders Forum Tararua District Council and Te Awa Community Foundation announced last week that the 2022 Tararua District Funders Forum will be held at the Bush Multisport in Pahiatua on Thursday 3 November. Doors will open at 5:30pm and presentations will begin at 6pm.

The event will include a funding panel, quick-fire presentations from funders and a networking hour. Funders confirmed to attend this year’s event are:

Tararua District Council

Te Awa Community Foundation

Department of Internal Affairs (DIA)

Eastern and Central Community Trust (ECCT)

Central Energy Trust (CET)

Aotearoa Gaming Trust

Te Puni Kokiri Mana Whaikaha

Horizons Regional Council

Ministry for Primary Industries

Creative Communities NZ (Tararua District)

Sport ManawatÅ«

Sitting on the panel this year are Department of Internal Affairs, Eastern and Central Community Trust and Central Energy Trust. DIA’s Community Advisor, Brooke Carter, hopes to connect with some new people and groups at the event.

"We support, advise and empower local communities to access information to thrive. We look forward to meeting with groups in Tararua to continue to meet the aspirations and needs of the local community."

ECCT’s Grants Advisor, Neil Attapattu, is pleased to be on the panel.

"ECCT aims help build stronger, more sustainable communities and we are excited to work with the Tararua community."

CET’s Chairperson, Ruma Karaitiana, is glad to see the Trust return for this year’s event. "It will be great to connect with the community and we’re keen to hear about energy related projects in the Tararua that we may be able to support."

Council will be partnering with Te Awa Community Foundation to deliver this year’s event. Established in late 2018, Te Awa Community Foundation encompasses the Horizon's Region and officially launched in the Tararua District launched earlier this year. Te Awa Community Foundation is one of 17 community foundations in New Zealand and is a member of Community Foundations of New Zealand. Te Awa provides an opportunity for people can give to a variety of causes, now and in the future, in their local community. Donations and gifts in wills are pooled and invested collectively, with the income generated from the investments then returned to community and/or causes of their choice.

Chairman of the Trust, Clive Pedley, shared his excitement for the upcoming event.

"We’re proud to partner with Council for this event - Te Awa had a successful launch in Tararua and this event will provide us and other funders with the opportunity to connect directly with the communities of the district."

"In partnership with Council funds have already been established for EketÄhuna, Pahiatua, Woodville, Dannevirke, Norsewood and Pongaroa/the Coast. These funds allow local donors to give confidently to their local communities for a positive and lasting impact. Te Awa is currently working with Council and local Iwi to establish a District Committee and appoint a District Coordinator."

More details about the Funders Forum can be found at: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/fundersforum