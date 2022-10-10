Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 21:31

The organisers of the inaugural Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards announced today the projects and people nominated for the eight award categories in the awards programme. The Awards are a significant new regional showcase designed to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve Hawke’s Bay’s heritage landscape.

"The people who called Te Matau a MÄui / Hawke’s Bay home in the past have left their mark on the place we all call home today through their sites of significance, the places they built, the artefacts they left behind and the stories they told. Their legacies gift us today our sense of place, our sense of belonging and our sense of identity. They tell the stories of our past and our progress as a region." said Jeremy Smith, Heritage Manager/GM, Art Deco Trust and one of the organisers of the event.

"The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are the opportunity to recognise the hugely talented people and organisations throughout Hawke’s Bay who preserve and conserve this vital heritage for all of us to enjoy and experience." Smith said.

The categories and shortlist nominees are:

Domestic Building, Saved and Restored:

Glenlyon, Lincoln Road, Napier

Hawthorne House, Railway Road South, Hastings

Paradise Cottage, Paradise Road, Napier

Te Mata House, Havelock North

Whare Ra, Havelock North

Public Realm - Saved and Restored:

114 Hastings Street, Napier

Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

Municipal Buildings, Hastings

Napier Hill Cemetery - Napier City Council gardens team

New Zealand Remembrance Army, Hawke’s Bay branch

Park Island Cemetery War Graves Restoration project, Napier

The County Hotel, Napier

Tribune Precinct Restoration, Hastings

Art Deco Era Saved and Restored:

Antique Centre (former Ross and Glendinning Building), Tennyson Street, Napier

Daily Telegraph Building, Tennyson Street, Napier

Kelly McNeil Building, Queens Street East, Hastings

Las Palmas Building, King Street, North, Hastings

MÄori Realm:

NgÄ Ara Tipuna

Te TÅ« Marae ki Te Matau a MÄui Project

Future Heritage:

Tribune Precinct, Queens Street East, Hastings

Heritage Hero:

Central Hawke's Bay Museum

Corrine Bowey -Encore Dancers - Born To Move Dance Studio

Denise Gore

Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club

Michael Fowler

Pat Benson

The Deco Bus Tour

The volunteers at Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank

Heritage Tourism Award:

Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

Tribune Precinct, Hastings

Seismic Strengthening:

Kelly McNeil Building, Hastings

Toitoi, Hawke’s Bay Opera House - our cultural heart, Hastings

Tribune Precinct, Hastings

Judging the 2022 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are:

James Blackburne, a Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Architects, James is a passionate advocate for the protection of heritage in his tÅ«rangawaewae - TairÄwhiti. After graduating from the Auckland School of Architecture in 1993, James worked briefly for the Tairawhiti Branch Committee of New Zealand Historic Places Trust as a researcher of heritage places, before embarking on his career in architecture. James is a founding member and current President of Historic Places Aotearoa and in 2022 was appointed to the Board of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Nigel How, is Ngati Kahungunu, living at Iwitea Pa just north of Wairoa. Nigel has been heavily involved in traditional Maori arts for over 30 years and was a voluntary marae-based wananga tutor for 16 years. Nigel has authored several historical papers, reports, and booklets, including co-authoring the ‘Te Rauwa’ cultural and historical assessment of the central Wairoa business district. His current roles include Registrar of Wairoa Museum, Chair of Wairoa Taiwhenua, Board Member of Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, and trustee of Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust.

Dr Elizabeth Pishief is a heritage consultant and passionate advocate for heritage values, which she believes are significant to people’s sense of place, identity, and overall well-being. Elizabeth is a member of ICOMOS New Zealand, the New Zealand Archaeological Association, the Professional Historians Association of New Zealand Aotearoa, Museums Aotearoa, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Historic Places Hawke’s Bay, and currently serves on the executive of Historic Places Aotearoa.

Jana Uhlirova, born in the Czech Republic, where she completed a master’s degree in Art History and Museology, immigrated to New Zealand in 2005. Since 2011 Jana has been working as Curator and Manager at Central Hawke’s Bay Museum in Waipawa. "Learning about New Zealand history and MÄori culture, working with the community to make art, history, and education available to the public is one of my great passions."

The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards have been established by the region’s four Councils - Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council, and Wairoa District Council with additional support from Art Deco Trust, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Historic Places Aotearoa, Historic Places Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

The Awards programme is an exciting opportunity to celebrate and nurture the preservation of Hawke’s Bay’s cultural heritage. To be held every two years, these Awards recognise excellence in heritage and history conservation, heritage tourism and heritage storytelling, and will promote the values of world-class heritage retention and conservation to the wider community and provide much-deserved recognition for those who inspire us to connect with our past.

Winners will receive a handcrafted award commissioned by acclaimed Hawke’s Bay artist Ema Scott and will reflect the significance of occasion.

The winners in each category and the 2022 supreme award winner will be announced at a gala event at the newly restored Assembly Hall, in the Municipal Building complex, Hastings on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

Tickets are now on sale at www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/hawkes-bay-heritage-awards/hastings