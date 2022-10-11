New safe and appropriate speed limits for Invercargill rural network - Council

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 09:04

New safe and appropriate speed limits will be in place on the Invercargill Districts road network from Monday 17 October.

The Roading and Traffic Bylaw 2022, adopted by Invercargill City Council on May 24, first came into force on 1 July with changes introduced to the CBD, Windsor and South City.

Council Manager Strategic Asset Planning Russell Pearson said the new speed changes in line with Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero campaign will make it safer for all those travelling on our roads, whether in cars, on bicycles or on foot.

The roads in the Invercargill District road network will have their new speeds introduced using the safe system approach to road safety, which Road to Zero is based on, Pearson said.

"Safe speeds are fundamental to improving safety, saving lives and preventing serious injuries. Safe speeds also generate benefits towards sustainable mobility, walkability, improved accessibility and greater physical activity."

Speed management and road safety was an issue being addressed nationally.

"We know that our network is showing particularly high numbers when it comes to crashes, so it makes sense that we’re tackling that part of the roading system," Pearson said.

"This will be a change for our community, it’s important that drivers are patient and cautious through this adjustment. A key aspect of safety on our roads is to respect other road users and pedestrians."

Changes were set to be made on October 3 but working through the necessary approval process with Waka Kotahi had taken longer than was anticipated, Pearson said.

Further changes to school zones will come into place starting from January next year, with a phased approach.

For more information on the changes, please visit icc.govt.nz/speedreview or see the interactive map here

https://gis.icc.govt.nz/ICCViewer/?map=07184c2d782541ef905e88aa578978d6