Lifeline named one of Auckland Garden DesignFest charities

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 11:16

Lifeline is proud to be selected as a charity recipient by Auckland Garden DesignFest this year.

Organised jointly by the Garden Design Society of New Zealand and Rotary Newmarket, the event will be held over two days - Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November - and showcase 18 unique, professionally designed private gardens. Lifeline will receive a portion of the ticket sales which will be used to help answer the thousands of calls and texts Lifeline receives every week. Lifeline operations manager Helena de Fontenay says Lifeline is grateful to be chosen as a charity recipient by Auckland Garden DesignFest.

"Our Lifeline helpline receives no government funding, so it’s only through incredible support like this that we can continue to be there for every Kiwi who calls. "Every ticket sold will help Lifeline support more people throughout New Zealand when they really need it. We therefore urge everyone to support this wonderful event." Tickets for the Auckland Garden DesignFest are available now from iTICKET or from your favourite Kings Plant Barn store in Auckland. Early bird-priced tickets are available up until 31 October. Choose from two-day all-garden tickets $65, a three-garden pass $25 and a single garden entry $10. For more information please visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz

To make a separate donation to Lifeline, visit: https://www.lifeline.org.nz/donate/