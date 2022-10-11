Kai's 'lifeline' for mental health

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 15:30

City Tattersall Group’s World Gym manager Kai Goldman will be stepping out of the gym and well beyond it from 17 Oct 2022 when he begins his 1000km walk for leading suicide prevention and crisis support charity Lifeline Australia from the Castlereagh Club’s World Gym Sydney to World Gym Surfers Paradise, with a goal to raise awareness and $250,000 along the way with the support of his team.

Lifeline is exactly that - a lifeline to those that need connection in their darkest moments - and it’s a cause close to Kai’s heart. He lost his best friend last year to suicide and is determined to raise the awareness that help can be one phone call away.

‘I have suffered from my own mental health issues and still to this very day I have struggles, but I have learnt to live with it and have learnt how to manage it. For many, however, it’s not that easy. I’m hoping that through this walk, I can inspire more people to talk about mental health, to help break the silence and start a conversation because a problem shared is a problem halved," he said.

Lifeline has never been needed more, with over one million Australians reaching out to Lifeline’s 13 11 14 crisis support line each year and one call received every 30 seconds.

To support Kai, visit Citytattsgroup.com.au/breakthesilence and make a donation. Just $39 can save the life of someone in crisis thanks to the trained staff and services Lifeline provides.