Maori Climate Commissioner decries plans to nationalise Whenua Maori

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 15:37

Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s admission that the Government is considering becoming the exclusive purchasers of carbon units from forest owners highlights a clear plan to nationalise the earnings from the MÄori green economy and force owners of whenua MÄori into a new dependence on the Crown, says MÄori Climate Commissioner Donna Aware Huata.

MÄori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata says whether this is dangerous speculation designed to soften the market for change or a clear plan to nationalise the earning of foresters around the country, the assertion should be a wakeup call for every MÄori forest owner.

The potential impact to MÄori in terms of lost investment and earnings is estimated to be up to $16 billion.

Commissioner Awatere Huata says the Government must immediately denounce this nationalisation programme.

"There can be no partnership under Te Tiriti when one party holds all the power. MÄori will fight this creeping nationalisation at every step, to ensure we maintain control of our whenua for the good of future generations."