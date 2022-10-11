Maori Climate Commissioner decries plans to nationalise Whenua Maori

|
Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s admission that the Government is considering becoming the exclusive purchasers of carbon units from forest owners highlights a clear plan to nationalise the earnings from the MÄori green economy and force owners of whenua MÄori into a new dependence on the Crown, says MÄori Climate Commissioner Donna Aware Huata.
MÄori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata says whether this is dangerous speculation designed to soften the market for change or a clear plan to nationalise the earning of foresters around the country, the assertion should be a wakeup call for every MÄori forest owner.
The potential impact to MÄori in terms of lost investment and earnings is estimated to be up to $16 billion.
Commissioner Awatere Huata says the Government must immediately denounce this nationalisation programme.
"There can be no partnership under Te Tiriti when one party holds all the power. MÄori will fight this creeping nationalisation at every step, to ensure we maintain control of our whenua for the good of future generations."
