Advocates arrested and released for trying to hitch a ride on a freight train - Restore Passenger Rail

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 20:39

Two passenger rail supporters were arrested this afternoon for trying to hitch a ride on a freight train, then released without charge.

"If trains can carry freight trains can carry people. The government needs to restore passenger rail" said Rachel Andrews from the top of a freight train carriage near Wellington port today.

"I’m willing to pay. Got my money. Just want to buy a ticket and hitch a ride."

Andrews and one other passenger rail enthusiast were arrested this afternoon and charged with entering a container yard but later released by police.

Today’s action was the second in as many days by Restore Passenger Rail supporters campaigning to bring back affordable passenger rail throughout New Zealand to help relieve the urgent climate and cost of living crises.The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when supporters delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library.