NIWA and MetService predict 6 to 10 named tropical cyclones for Southwest Pacific

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 09:00

The NIWA and MetService assessment of named tropical cyclone activity indicates 6 to 10 named tropical cyclones could occur in the Southwest Pacific basin between November 2022 and April 2023. The seasonal outlook is for near normal activity in terms of overall named tropical cyclones in the region.

Key points:

- Between six and 10 named tropical cyclones may occur in the Southwest Pacific from November 2022 - April 2023

- The seasonal outlook indicates near normal activity overall

- At least three severe tropical cyclones (category 3 or higher) might occur anywhere across the region, so all communities should remain prepared

- Elevated tropical cyclone activity is expected around the Coral Sea and in the north/central Tasman Sea

- The risk for tropical cyclone activity is elevated for Vanuatu

- The risk for tropical cyclone activity is normal or elevated for Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and New Zealand

- The risk for tropical cyclone activity is reduced for Tonga, Niue, Tokelau, Samoa, American Samoa, and the Society Islands

- On average, at least one ex-tropical cyclone passes near New Zealand each year; for the coming season, New Zealand’s risk is considered near normal to elevated

- Tropical cyclones can bring significant rainfall, extreme winds, hazardous marine conditions, and coastal damage

- When dangerous weather is forecast, please heed the advice of your local meteorological service, civil defence, or disaster management office