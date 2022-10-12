TSB 'helping keep Kiwis safe in the water through new AI rip detection pilot'

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 11:29

TSB’s annual grant programme is helping an Otago Surf Lifesaving Club pilot artificial intelligence (AI), which will help identify hazardous areas, and be part of a wider SLSNZ project on risk prediction with NIWA.

The technology uses aerial drone images and an AI model to predict where rips will be located. The information can then be available on an app, so lifeguards and members of the public can make more informed decisions at the beach, know where the dangers are and stay away from them.

While in its early stages of development, the potential is very promising and in time could be a critical tool for the Surf Lifesaving New Zealand volunteers charged with looking after kiwis at the beach every summer.

"In the future, lifeguards could be able to use this information to run more effective patrols, as they will have a better awareness of the changing environment up and down the coastline," says Paul Dalton, CEO from Surf Lifesaving NZ (SLNZ).

"This project aims to provide us more tools to use in the preventative space, rather than focusing on how we can rescue people better."

The TSB grant will support the pilot at the Warrington Club, accelerate the development of the app and improve the end user experience. Once the initial trial and testing is complete, the opportunity is there for it to be tested across the country.

"TSB is so proud to support the development of key technology that could make it easier for lifeguards to keep people safe at beaches across the motu," says TSB CEO, Donna Cooper.

"Tragically, last summer the number of drownings was a 180 percent increase on the five-year average. We are pleased to play a small role in helping reduce the impact of future tragedies in our local communities."

This year TSB will provide a grant of $100,000 to Surf Life Saving New Zealand clubs directly. The funding will not only support the AI rip detection pilot, but also contribute towards the provision of an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) for Nelson, a Portable Surf Tower for Hawkes Bay, safety equipment for Waihi beach, junior surf training boards for Omaha and Oreti, patrol marquees for Red Beach and St Clair, first aid equipment for Westshore and East End, and rescue boards for Papamoa.

"Since 2016, we have now contributed $600,000 to local Clubs to support them with equipment and training," says Ms Cooper.

"We hope this funding will make it easier for SLNZ to focus on Kiwi’s safety, especially with summer only a few months away."