Taki Hono continuing the partnership

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 12:23

As construction work on the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway continues, a significant milestone of the project was reached on 20 September 2022, with the opening of Taki Hono, the operations building. The Northern Express Group (NX2) will use the building for the motorway operations following opening for 25 years. The building is located at the Pukerito (Northern Roundabout), connecting the new motorway with the current State Highway 1 north of Warkworth.

Key representatives from HÅkai Nuku (the authorised voice of four iwi and hapÅ« mana whenua), Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency), NX2, and P2W Services (NX2’s Asset Management and Maintenance subcontractor) participated in the whakatau (official welcoming), which included the planting of four kauri trees, symbolising the commitment to the strong partnership between all the parties. This planting was followed with a whakatau with the partners inside the building.

HÅkai Nuku Independent Director, Tame Te Rangi said "the name Taki Hono acknowledges the functions (taki) associated with maintaining and managing the road and the location as being a connection (hono) between North and South and coast to coast. The planting of the kauri signifies our commitment to the enduring partnerships of all of those involved in the operations of the road."

"The morning has been incredibly powerful and emotional. This great milestone tells us that as we are moving forward towards the next phase of the project," Vicente Valencia, NX2 CEO said. "Not only was it a privilege to have the building blessed by HÅkai Nuku, but it was also humbling to have the building named Taki Hono, as a statement of the importance of the connection of people and cultures."

Mark McKenzie Waka Kotahi, PPP Programme Delivery Manager also attended the whakatau and said "We’re very fortunate to have the support of HÅkai Nuku throughout the construction phase of the project and while there’s still a lot of work to do before the road can safely open to our customers, we look forward to our continued partnership with iwi during the maintenance phase that will kick off when the safer, more resilient and reliable route opens next year."