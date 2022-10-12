AUT claims second place ranking for the first time

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 14:28

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has for the first time been ranked New Zealand’s second placed university in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023.

The result in the THE rankings, which were released today, also further cements AUT’s place as one of the world’s highest ranked universities with it placed among the top 300 globally.

AUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Damon Salesa, says the rankings were underpinned by the university’s strong performance in areas such as international outlook, research excellence and academic citations.

"To be officially recognised as New Zealand’s outright second ranked university for the first time is a significant achievement for AUT as the country’s youngest university," Professor Salesa says.

"To again be ranked as New Zealand’s top placed university for research impact and international outlook reflects the huge amount of hard work put in by our staff over the past few years, and is a big reason why students from over 100 countries choose to study at AUT every year.

"Everything we do at AUT is driven by a commitment to develop great graduates and build a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond, and it is wonderful this has been reflected in the latest international rankings."

According to the 2023 THE World University Rankings, AUT is ranked:

- 2nd overall in New Zealand

- In the top 251-300 universities globally

- Equal 1st in New Zealand and equal 24th in the world for International Outlook

- 1st in New Zealand and 53rd in the world for Global Research Impact (Citations)

"While this success deserves to be celebrated, what we are most proud of is that despite all the challenges of the past few years we have continued to deliver on what matters most: providing an exceptional learning environment for all our students and producing world-class research that is having an impact in New Zealand and throughout the world," Professor Salesa says.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings was founded in 2004 and provides a definitive list of the world's best universities and uses performance indicators on research, citations, industry incomes, teaching, and international outlook.

For further information on AUT's rankings, visit the World Rankings page on the AUT website.