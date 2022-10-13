Consultation on proposed bike park opens - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 08:38

Consultation opens tomorrow (14 October) on a proposed mountain biking skills area and tracks in the Wither Hills Farm Park.

This would include a permanent cross-country track, five skills areas and a shared pathway.

If approved, the skills areas and tracks would be developed in and around the Gentle Annie and Rotary Lookout Tracks.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, said the Marlborough Mountain Bike Club was keen to establish mountain biking in this area, but due to it being used primarily by walkers it was considered further assessment and consultation with the community was necessary.

"The Wither Hills Farm Park Management Plan does not identify mountain biking in this area as a permitted activity, hence the need for public consultation," she said.

While a review of the Plan was due to begin, it could take some time, so it was proposed a specific consultation be undertaken on this particular request.

"The outcome of that would then inform the appropriateness or not of providing for mountain biking in this part of the Farm Park," she said.

Consultation on the proposed mountain bike skills area and tracks closes on 11 November. To make a submission visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations