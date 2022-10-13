UCOL | Te Pukenga first to offer Infection Risk Management in Lower North Island

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 10:46

UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga are thrilled to offer a Pokaitahi Paetahi WhakatÅ«pato MÅreareatanga Pokenga | Graduate Certificate in Infection Risk Management (Level 7).

This programme is for graduates of health related degrees or those working in health and science related fields, and commences in Semester 1, 2023, where it will be offered at the ManawatÅ«, Whanganui, and Wairarapa campuses.

Lucy Eade, Academic Portfolio Manager of Nursing Programmes, explains that following the global pandemic, healthcare professionals have been searching for professional development opportunities in this space.

"We reached out to our industry contacts to gauge the interest levels for this course and were surprised with the strong positive response levels."

"We are thankful to the team at Toi Ohomai, who developed the course content. They have enabled the opportunity for us to be the first to deliver it in the Lower North Island rohe. We’ve been working on this during the first half of 2022 so it’s very exciting to finally say it’s on offer from next year."

"Our lecturers are looking forward to delivering this qualification as it will be a great opportunity to reconnect with our UCOL alumni who are now out in the workforce," says Eade.

"The aim of the qualification is to enable Äkonga (learners) to develop the skills and knowledge to implement infection risk management programmes within health-related organisations and environments.

The course is not only for nurses or clinical staff. It’s for anyone whose field of work involves the potential for infection transmission. This could include scientists, lab technicians, or allied health workers.

"We will be using our integrated delivery approach, so we are able to meet the needs of those in the workplace environment."

"Utilising this approach means that Äkonga will undertake on-campus learning for aspects of the programme, whilst also having online and self-directed learning components."

"Having this qualification as a post-graduate option will be fantastic for those who have studied a health and science discipline and are looking to specialise in the area of infection risk management," says Eade.

The Graduate Certificate in Infection Risk Management is a 16 week long programme that covers the fundamentals of infection risk management, microbiology, epidemiology, and MÄori health models, such as Te Whare Tapa WhÄ, Te Wheke and Te Pae Mahutonga. Äkonga will gain a wider understanding of MÄori world views, traditions, and protocols within the context of infection risk management. The course cost is $3664.00 for domestic Äkonga.