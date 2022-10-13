Calm and cloudy, Significant Weather Scarce - MetService

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 13:18

In what has become a theme for the school holidays, the next few days remain cloudy for Aotearoa/New Zealand, with MetService forecasting a relatively settled and mild weekend.

On the heels of last week’s big chill, this week has been a more tepid affair. More typical October days are upon us.

Meteorologist Tui McInnes says, "Last week saw some frigid temperatures, such as Hamilton reaching -2.9°C - an October record for them. As the southerlies have pushed away, we’re returning to a more typical scenario - one where it might even be acceptable to wear a t-shirt outside!"

One stand-out spot this weekend is Invercargill, with afternoon temperatures possible reaching 20°C on Saturday, unmatched in the North Island main towns and cities. (While Alexandra may be forecast to reach 21°C at the same time, this is less out of the ordinary for central Otago).

While clear skies will appear in parts (especially for the West Coast and the deep south), Aotearoa - Land of the Long White Cloud - holds true.

"It’s been mostly cloudy, and it stays mostly cloudy," says McInnes. "The wet weather disappears for the most part, although lingering in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, so make the most of the fine weather when you can, to round out the last of the school holidays!"

As summer approaches, be SunSmart when you're outside, especially between 10am and 4pm and remember to Slip, Slop, Slap, Wrap. Check out sunsmart.org.nz for more.