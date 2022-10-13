Screenwriters residency returns to put focus on local film industry - QLDC

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 14:43

Great Southern Television and the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) film office are proud to announce the return of the TÄhuna Screenwriters Residency for 2023.

QLDC Film Office Coordinator Kahli Scott said after a hugely successful 2022 programme, the hunt was back on for a new range of exciting voices who want to tell brave, ambitious and bold stories with international appeal.

"We’re excited to be supporting TÄhuna for another year. The project aims to boost local TV production work which plays a key role in our economic diversification efforts. Last year’s programme attracted a high calibre of applicants from around the country. We look forward to seeing what talent this year will bring," she said.

This month-long retreat will give successful applicants the tools, knowledge, connections and inspiration to write a bible for a drama series set against the diverse and cinematic landscapes of the wider Queenstown Lakes District.

Across the course of the retreat, writers will be taken on a familiarisation tour of the district, work with guest speakers covering such subjects as global marketing and genre, and given dedicated writing blocks - supplemented by sessions with mentors - to develop projects to the treatment stage.

Whilst writers will not be paid to attend TÄhuna, travel and accommodation costs will be covered along with a small living allowance.

At the end of the residency writers will pitch a concept for an original television drama - with international appeal - to be filmed in the Queenstown Lakes District. Great Southern will have the first right to option chosen concepts and commission a pilot script. All intellectual property will remain with the writer.

Applications are open now and close at 5.00pm on Friday, 11 November.

Further information about the programme and a link to the application form can be found here: greatsouthern.tv/tahuna