Help us create Aotearoa's Environmental Education 'forever place'! - Pukaha

… our new education and accommodation centre will be a special place for our children, their children and many generations, to learn, love, respect and experience our natural environment.

A place to stay, play and learn for schools, community groups, work groups and family.

Join PÅ«kaha on this important journey… your pledge will make a real difference.

Donate on Pledge Me now

Te WÄnanga Taiao will provide unique, hands-on learning experiences for all ages, blending modern science and cultural knowledge to inspire New Zealanders to understand and care for our natural environment.

Staying overnight in the centre will provide a rare opportunity to walk in the forest at night and to hear it sleep and awaken to the sound of birdsong.

When not used for education groups, the centre will be available for conferences, special events and community gatherings.

Te WÄnanga Taiao is being built on the PÅ«kaha Reserve.

It is 65% complete and on track to open in April 2023.

: It will accommodate groups of up to 90 people including schools, community and business organisations.

: It includes a Wharenui (meeting house), a place of ceremony, meeting, learning and celebration.

: A dining area will seat 100 people supported by a commercial kitchen

: An expansive meeting and reception area with a log fire for the evenings.

