Rob Scott new Southland District Council Mayor - Southland District Council

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 16:43

Lumsden businessman Rob Scott is the new Southland District Council Mayor.

After the final count of special votes, Scott is 39 votes ahead of Southland farmer GeoffreyYoung. Former Mayor Gary Tong is six votes behind Young.

Scott said he is ecstatic with the result.

"I’m over the moon and also humbled in the trust and confidence that has been placed in me bythe voters to serve Southland.

"I am looking forward to working with the councillors and the community boards to doSouthland proud," he said.

"My number one goal is to do my best for the District."

It was a good solid campaign and he wished Young and Tong all the best in the future.

"I’m now going to count to 10, pinch myself and take my family out for tea tonight tocelebrate," Scott said.

The voter return was 47.62% (10,017 votes), excluding special votes. Scott received 2485 votes,Young 2446, and Tong 2440.

There are no changes in the final results to either the councillors or the community boardmembers.

The 12 councillors are Sarah Greaney, Tom O’Brien and Matt Wilson, for the Mararoa Waimeaward, Jaspreet Boparai, Derek Chamberlain and Don Byars (Waiau Aparima), MargieRuddenklau, Christine Menzies and Darren Frazer (Oreti), Julie Keast and Paul Duffy (WaihopaiToetoe) and Jon Spraggon (Stewart Island/Rakiura).

The community board results are:

Wallace Takitimu Community Board - Tony Philpott, Edwin Mabonga, Colin Lawry, BridgetMason, Lester Wilson, Gretchen Wilson

Oraka Aparima Community Board - Neil Linscott, Eve Welch, Michael Weusten, AlbyBuchanan, Troy Holiday, Emma Gould

Waihopai Toetoe Community Board - John McIntyre, Pamela Yorke, Emily Butters, GeorgeStevenson, Denise Fodie, Andrea Straith, Fiona McCabe

Oreti Community Board - Colin Smith, Katie Allan, Dave Diack, Philip Dobson, Chris Herud,Tracey Kennedy, Karen Maw

Fiordland Community Board - Diane Holmes, Nick Robertson, Julie Burgess, Marilyn Hunter,Kate Norris and Luke Thomas.

Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board - Blayne De Vries, Anne Horrell, Paula Mckenzie,Wayne Edgerton, Jo Sanford and Marilyn Parris.

Ardlussa Community Board - Richard Clarkson, Ray Dickson, Chris Dillon, Clarke Horrell andHilary Kelso.

Northern Community Board -: Pam Naylor, Lance Hellewell, Sonya Taylor, Carolyn Smith andGregory Tither.

Stewart Island-Rakiura Community Board - Aaron Conner, Rakiura Herzhoff, Aaron Joy andDaniel Meads.