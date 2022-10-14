Blessing welcomes Birthright Canterbury whanau to new Papanui location

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 10:01

An official blessing to celebrate Birthright Canterbury’s new home in Papanui on 17 October will also acknowledge the resilience of families who have faced a difficult year.

Birthright is a New Zealand-wide organisation that specialises in supporting the children and parents/caregivers of families led by one person. Birthright Canterbury works with more than 600 children and their parents.

Birthright Canterbury Trust Manager/Kaiwhakahaere Rhodora Sagles said the move had gone well and she was delighted to start welcoming whÄnau to the new address. The office space is shared with the Papanui Youth Development Trust.

The blessing will be conducted by Anglican MÄori Bishop Rt. Rev. Richard Wallace at Birthright Canterbury’s new location at 1a Harewood Road in Papanui, from 10am on Monday 17 October. "Birthright and the Papanui Youth Development Trust have a history of working together for years, so this move further strengthens our collaboration," Rhodora says.

"The blessing also celebrates the resilience of our families and all the work done throughout the challenges and difficulties brought about by COVID-19 in the community. We would like to say a big thank you to all our supporters, families, volunteers and staff."

"We believe that all children have the right to a happy, secure and loving home environment."