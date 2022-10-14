Page to screen: 'Innovative tool' connects movie reviews to local screenings

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 10:14

A new partnership between leading cinema and streaming guide, Flicks, and New Zealand media group The Spinoff is set to connect film and TV buffs reading reviews and opinion pieces directly with local cinemas or streaming services.

A newly developed widget that will sit within The Spinoff’s website, will link movie reviews and content directly to information on local cinema session times and tickets, or whatever streaming services the show is available on in New Zealand. This technology brings the capabilities of the Flicks website into The Spinoff. The Spinoff will become the first media outlet to use the widget, which was built in partnership with The Spinoff’s creative and digital agency, Daylight. The inclusion of cinema elements within the widget means readers will be able to see the new feature throughout its content.

"Since Flicks was founded, the vision has always been to make it easy for movie and TV buffs to get all the information they need in one place, from reviews to showtimes, to streaming info and opinion pieces on trends and issues that interest them. With this widget we thought about how we can take that to the next level and extend that vision to fellow publishers, offering their audiences better access to movie and TV content," said Dan Michelle, Sales and Partnerships Director at Flicks.

"Not only does this allow moviegoers or TV fans to act on recommendations more easily, which is a win for cinemas and streaming services, it enables us to provide an even better service to our readers who want to watch what they’ve just read about. It’s great to be able to make that extra connection for readers," said Mark Kelliher, General Manager of The Spinoff.

Following launch, Flicks plans to offer the widget to other publications across its international markets, beginning with Australia and the UK. Lee Lowndes, Managing Director of Daylight, said the partnership was a great opportunity to showcase Kiwi innovation. "This is a very fitting reflection of The Spinoff’s evolution from a website focused on New Zealand television and culture to launching a full-service creative agency. We’re thrilled to be part of this project alongside a true New Zealand success story like Flicks, helping to connect people with great content," she said.

Flicks is a subsidiary of leading cinema technology company Vista Group, and is popular with movie fans across New Zealand, Australia and the UK looking for information on the latest films and screening times. Its recently launched Flicks app was a winner in this year’s Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards, and the Flicks Australia website recently hit a milestone of 1.1 million unique monthly visitors.