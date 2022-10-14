5 supporters sit on major Wellington motorway again - Restore Passenger Rail

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 10:00

Restore Passenger Rail supporters are again disrupting morning rush hour Wellington traffic, sitting on the motorway directly in front of traffic.

They have not yet received a response from the government to their call for the immediate restoration of passenger rail throughout the country, to relieve the cost of living and climate crises.

"Kiwis want affordable, climate friendly, comfortable and accessible transport options, like passenger rail."

"Because we've got the tracks, and lots of the trains already, doing this now is possible, and it can begin to set a new pace, one that matches the urgency of the climate and cost of living crises." Says spokesperson James Cockle.

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library.